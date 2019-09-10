LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.63. LGL Group shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 2,274 shares traded.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

In other LGL Group news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $37,020.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $125,171 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of LGL Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LGL Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

