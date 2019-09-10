Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,949,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 970,708 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The company has a market cap of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $143,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

