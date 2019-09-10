Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.8 million.Lantronix also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.03-0.00 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Lantronix stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,160. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

