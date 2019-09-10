Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 70,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

