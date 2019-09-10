K&S (ETR:SDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.74 ($22.95).

Get K&S alerts:

K&S stock opened at €15.09 ($17.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. K&S has a 1 year low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of €19.61 ($22.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.06.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.