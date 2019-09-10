Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.74. Kopin shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 56,643 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. Research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 617,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 222.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kopin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

