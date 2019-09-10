KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

KIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.84.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

