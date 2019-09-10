Kevin Rubin Sells 13,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.75, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $1,533,740.00.

AYX stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.13. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

