Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Earnings Results

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 127.20%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

KALV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.11. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 3,300 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $61,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 145,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

