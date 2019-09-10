Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Sells $47,500.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $95,710.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $97,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Keith Harvey sold 1,700 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $167,501.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 143,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $249,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

