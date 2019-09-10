Jumia Technologies (JMIA) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jumia Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

This table compares Jumia Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies Competitors -3.95% -74.22% -7.04%

This table compares Jumia Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $154.20 million -$200.85 million -2.68 Jumia Technologies Competitors $14.37 billion $525.99 million 19.72

Jumia Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jumia Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Jumia Technologies Competitors 202 799 2408 81 2.68

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.55%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Jumia Technologies rivals beat Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.