JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), approximately 13,441 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,016.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 898.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $257.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

