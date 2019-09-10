JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,426.44 ($18.64).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

In related news, insider Coline McConville acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

