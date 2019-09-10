Jefferies Financial Group Raises PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $120.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $100.04 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

