James C. Mastandrea Purchases 10,000 Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 299,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $522.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSR shares. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

