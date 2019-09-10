J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $102.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 296,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,526. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

