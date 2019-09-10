J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,590. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

