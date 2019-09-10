Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) & New Relic (OTCMKTS:NEWR) Financial Survey

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isign Solutions and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 2.42 -$1.94 million N/A N/A New Relic $479.23 million 7.10 -$40.89 million ($0.31) -187.94

Isign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Isign Solutions and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A New Relic 1 6 10 0 2.53

New Relic has a consensus price target of $95.07, suggesting a potential upside of 63.18%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Isign Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% New Relic -9.93% -8.55% -2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Isign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Relic beats Isign Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

