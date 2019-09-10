iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Raised by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 347,868 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

