iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

