iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is TCG Advisors LP’s Largest Position

TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TCG Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,675. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

