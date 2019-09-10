iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. 2,575,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,464,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $171.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

