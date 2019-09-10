iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,968. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

