iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. AXA raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ENOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

