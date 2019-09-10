iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA remained flat at $$64.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,347,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,071,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.