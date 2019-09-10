iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,485 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $202,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.01. 1,291,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

