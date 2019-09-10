Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.35

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and traded as high as $3.95. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In other Irish Continental Group news, insider John Sheehan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

