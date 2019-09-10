Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6,535.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

