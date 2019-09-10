Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 280.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 911.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

