Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) shares shot up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.47, 1,244,929 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,060,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Intrexon’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,484 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $63,375.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,062.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $173,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Intrexon by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrexon in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

