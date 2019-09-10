InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Bought by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of InterXion by 38.3% in the second quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 543,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of InterXion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,040,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.48.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

INXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.