International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.70. International Baler shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.