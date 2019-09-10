Insider Selling: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$367,500.00.

Frank Joseph Mckenna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$1,522,800.00.

TD traded up C$0.82 on Tuesday, reaching C$74.01. 2,781,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79. The firm had revenue of C$10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1799994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CSFB dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

