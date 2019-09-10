Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells 5,194 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 137.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $340,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

