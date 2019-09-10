Insider Buying: Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.22 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of A$18,990.00 ($13,468.09).

On Thursday, August 29th, John Watson bought 9,000 shares of Tassal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.37 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,330.00 ($27,893.62).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Watson bought 18,350 shares of Tassal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,657.50 ($57,913.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.88. Tassal Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$3.98 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of A$5.25 ($3.72).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

