Insider Buying: Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) Director John Edward Robins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,005,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,906,665.10.

John Edward Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, John Edward Robins purchased 5,000 shares of Bluestone Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Edward Robins purchased 100,000 shares of Bluestone Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$90,500.00.

CVE BSR traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 201,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,112. Bluestone Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

