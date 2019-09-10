Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $531.03

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $531.03 and traded as high as $589.20. Inmarsat shares last traded at $587.20, with a volume of 1,926,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inmarsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.36).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.03.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.