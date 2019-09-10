Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.87

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and traded as low as $68.00. Inland Homes shares last traded at $68.20, with a volume of 59,436 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.10. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

