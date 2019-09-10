Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,795 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,795 ($36.52).

IMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target (down from GBX 2,755 ($36.00)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,107.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,248.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

