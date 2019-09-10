IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.32

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.32 and traded as low as $49.50. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 4,183 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of IGAS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get IGAS Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of $61.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,362.60 ($1,780.48).

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.