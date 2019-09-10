iExec RLC Reaches One Day Volume of $76,536.00 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $14.83 million and $76,536.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.01247350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00088013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

