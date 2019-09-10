I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in I.D. Systems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 22,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,533. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.13. I.D. Systems has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

