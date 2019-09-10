Hydrogen (HYDRO) Market Cap Achieves $20.53 Million

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, Upbit and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DEx.top, BitForex, Mercatox, Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc, Token Store, IDEX, Upbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

