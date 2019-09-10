Hydro 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Upbit, DEx.top and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.37 or 0.04771732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,833,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitForex, IDEX, CoinEx, IDAX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

