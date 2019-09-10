Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $258,094.00 and $438.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00446937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00104245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

