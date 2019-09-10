Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, 1,075,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 570,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HDSN. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 651,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.
