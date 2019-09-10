Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62, 1,075,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 570,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDSN. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 651,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

