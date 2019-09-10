HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.77 million and $8,021.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00827721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00225438 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002326 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.