Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.33% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.6% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 361,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 255,322 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

HLI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 2,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

