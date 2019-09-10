HorusPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,244.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 141.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $842,644.00 and approximately $3,244.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00216875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.01249575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000377 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

