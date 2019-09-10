Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Honeywell International worth $445,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 117,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.